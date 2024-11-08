Australia becomes first country to make law setting social media age limit

Australia's national cabinet on Friday agreed to the government's proposed social media legislation — the first of its kind in the world — that sets a minimum age of 16 to access social media in the country.

"Social media is doing social harm to our young Australians and I am calling time on it. The safety and mental health of our young people has to be a priority and my government will do all that we can to protect our young Australians, but also to provide support for parents and teachers who are dealing with these issues. I want Australian parents to know that we have your back," Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told reporters after the virtual cabinet meeting.

The move builds on the Albanese government's work at its 1 May and 6 September meetings, where an investment of USD 6.5 million was agreed upon for the trial of an age-assurance pilot to protect children from harmful online content.

"This legislation follows extensive consultation with states and territories over a considerable period of time, with parents and teachers, with young people. The work that went into the social media summits that were called in Sydney and Adelaide in recent weeks. Academics, child development experts, industry and civil organisations, First Nations organisations have all been consulted over a period of time because this is a difficult issue and we want to get it right," said Albanese.