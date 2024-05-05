CJI Chandrachud calls for global move against juvenile cyber crime

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Saturday, 4 May said juvenile justice systems must adapt by enhancing international cooperation and sharing best practices to tackle growing transnational digital crimes involving minors, amidst the rapid evolution of technology.

Chandrachud is on a three-day official visit to Nepal at the invitation of Chief Justice of Nepal Bishwombhar Prasad Shrestha.

Delivering a keynote address at the National Symposium on Juvenile Justice, the Chief Justice shed light on the intricate relationship between children and the complex societal systems they navigate.

Children enter the world with a clean slate, yet their fragility and vulnerability render them susceptible to a myriad of factors that can lead them astray, such as economic hardship, parental negligence, and peer pressure, he pointed out.

"When discussing juvenile justice, we have to recognise the vulnerabilities and unique needs of children embroiled in legal conflicts and ensure that our justice systems respond with empathy, rehabilitation, and opportunities for reintegration into society," Chandrachud said.

It is crucial to grasp the multifaceted nature of juvenile justice and its intersections with various dimensions of the societies, he said.

Chandrachud said with technology evolving rapidly, juveniles are diving into cybercrimes like hacking, cyberbullying, online fraud, and digital harassment. The anonymity and accessibility of digital platforms lower barriers to entry, luring young individuals into illicit activities.