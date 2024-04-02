Safeguards must be established to prevent abuse of AI: CJI DY Chandrachud

Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud on Monday, 1 April said that adequate safeguards must be established to prevent abuse of AI (Artificial Intelligence) and other advanced technologies.

Delivering 20th D.P. Kohli Memorial Lecture on the occasion of CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) Raising Day, CJI Chandrachud said that AI is not free of prejudice and biases and because of skewed data, AI may lead to community-based profiling of marginalised social groups.

"This may not only abuse the privacy rights of individuals but also lead to disproportionate targeting of social groups. AI is a gift which must only be wielded within ethical boundaries," he said.

CJI Chandrachud added that the benefits of technological advancement should reach all members of society to build trust and confidence among stakeholders and uphold the integrity of our justice system.

He said that with the assistance of AI algorithms, law enforcement agencies like the CBI can analyse vast amounts of data rapidly, identifying trends, anomalies, and potential leads with unprecedented accuracy.