Probe agencies should pick their battles: CJI Chandrachud

Underlining that investigative agencies like the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) have been spread "too thin" over the years, Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on Monday said they must pick their battles and concentrate efforts on crimes that truly threaten the nation's security, economic health and public order.

Expressing concern over instances of "unwarranted" confiscation of personal devices during raids, the CJI said they highlight the pressing need to strike a balance between investigative imperatives and individual privacy rights.

In the realm of criminal justice, the delicate balance between search and seizure powers of agencies like the CBI and individual privacy rights stands at the cornerstone of a fair and just society, he said in his keynote address at the 20th D.P. Kohli Memorial Lecture in memory of the agency's first director.

At the heart of this balance lies the need to uphold due process while ensuring the effective functioning of law enforcement agencies, he said. “It is important for us, both in the context of not just streamlining the courts but also promoting the efficiency of the CBI and the investigative agencies, to pick our battles.

"I think we have perhaps been spreading our investigative agencies too thin over the years, despite a rapid change in the environment. Our premier investigative agencies must concentrate their attention and efforts on that class of crime which truly threatens the security of the nation, public order or economic health of the nation,” the CJI said.