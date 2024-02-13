Jaipur: 22 minors escape from juvenile home by cutting window net

As many as 22 minors escaped from a juvenile home in Jaipur by breaking a window. Of these, a case of rape is going on against eight boys while 13 boys are being probed for attempt to murder. A case of murder has been registered against the other minor.

After getting information from the guards, the police reached the spot and launched a search for the missing minors.

The incident took place at the juvenile home located in Sethi Colony.

An officer at the Transport Nagar police station said: “The boys escaped by cutting the window net between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. in the morning. After receiving the information, the police reached the spot and collected the records of the minor children from the juvenile home.”

The police have not yet received any complaint from the juvenile home.

According to the police, this is the first time that such a large number of minors have escaped from a juvenile home together.