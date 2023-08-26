UP: POCSO court gives life term to juvenile in gang-rape, double murder case

A POCSO court here on Friday sentenced a juvenile to life imprisonment in a double murder and gang-rape case and imposed a total fine of Rs 46,000 on him.

Special public prosecutor Brijesh Kumar Pandey said that after holding the juvenile guilty on August 22, the special POCSO court of Additional District Judge Rahul Singh pronounced the sentences on Friday under various sections in which he was held guilty.

Pandey said the court sentenced the juvenile with a life imprisonment and fine of Rs 15,000 in section 302/34 of the IPC, five year imprisonment and fine of Rs 5,000 in section 452 and five year jail term with Rs 5,000 fine in section 363 of IPC, six year imprisonment and fine of Rs 5,000 in section 201 of IPC, one year imprisonment and Rs 1,000 as fine in section 323 of IPC.

The court sentenced the juvenile to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 15,000 under section 5g/6 of POCSO Act, he said.