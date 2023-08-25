Strong action against cops who violate POCSO guidelines in Bengal

Police officers in West Bengal who neglect the secrecy aspect related to the identities of minor or underage victims in cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, will be subjected to strict disciplinary action from now onward.

The office of the additional director general of police (legal) issued a circular in this regard on Friday.

The circular has highlighted specific precautions to be adopted by investigating officers in POCSO cases to maintain complete secrecy when it comes to the identities of victims.

Sources said that investigating officers have been asked to stay alert while submitting documents in such cases.

The pictures or related videos displaying the identities of victims should be placed in court in sealed envelopes only, and any violation on this count should be met with strict disciplinary action, the circular noted.

The circular has been issued following a recent case where investigating officers attached the photograph of a victim along with the case diary submitted to Calcutta High Court, without maintaining any secrecy in the matter.

Investigating officers have also been asked to avoid mentioning the names of underage victims in case diaries.