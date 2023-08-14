'POCSO Act awareness will be included in school curriculum': Kerala HC told

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has told the Kerala High Court that awareness of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO Act) would be made part of the school curriculum from the next academic year onwards.

The counsel for the SCERT informed the matter when explaining the progress in a case before the Court to assess and rectify the specific issue of cases being registered against teenagers who unwittingly commit crimes punishable under the POCSO Act.

The Court was also informed that text books would be prepared by experts giving due importance and sensitivity to this issue.