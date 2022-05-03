Australia central bank lifts interest rate for 1st time in over decade

After dropping interest rates down to historic low levels during the pandemic, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has lifted interest rates by 0.25 to 0.35 per cent, the first rise since 2010, in an effort to calm growing inflation.



RBA Governor Philip Lowe said that it was now "the right time" to withdraw accommodative monetary support designed to help the Australian economy through the Covid-19 pandemic, reports Xinhua news agency.



"The economy has proven to be resilient and inflation has picked up more quickly, and to a higher level, than was expected," said Lowe.