Facebook reportedly losing interest in its podcasting plans

Facebook's parent company Meta is also said to be prioritising short-video projects above other initiatives, likely due to increasing competition from popular short-form video app TikTok, the report said.



In an email to TechCrunch, a Meta spokesperson said the company is seeing good engagement with its audio features and believes that audio is an important medium for expression.



The company also said it has been getting feedback from creators on what's working well and what it can improve on. Meta did not elaborate on the matter any further.