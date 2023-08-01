Australia: Man charged with 1,623 sex crimes against minors

A 45-year-old Australian childcare worker has been charged with committing many hundreds of sex crime offenses against 91 prepubescent girls, including some as young as 1 year old, police said on Tuesday.

The man was arrested last August following an almost decadelong hunt after a cache of child sexual abuse material was found on the dark web in 2014.

He faces life in prison if found guilty.

The 1,623 charges include 136 counts of rape, 110 counts of sexual intercourse with a child younger than 10 and 613 counts of producing child sex abuse material.