Indian-origin teen stabbed, robbed on his birthday in Australia

A 16-year-old Indian-origin boy was ambushed and stabbed on his birthday along with two of his friends in an unprovoked attack while they were playing basketball in Melbourne, according to a media report.

The incident took place in Tarneit City on Thursday when Rhyan Singh and his two friends were ambushed by a gang armed with machetes, TV Channel 7News reported.

A group of about seven to eight persons set upon the trio, demanding they hand over their mobile phones and also ordered Rhyan to give up his new Nike Air Jordan sneakers, which he had only just received as a gift, the report said.

The Year-10 student and his two friends were playing basketball in Tarneit before Rhyan was due at a celebratory family dinner for his birthday.