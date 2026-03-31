Australia probes social media giants over under-16 ban violations

The Australian government has turned up the heat on Big Tech, launching a sweeping investigation into major social media platforms over alleged breaches of its landmark ban on users under the age of 16—a law hailed as the first of its kind in the world.

In its inaugural report on the new age-restriction regime, the office of the eSafety commissioner raised “significant concerns” about the level of compliance among leading platforms, including those owned by Meta Platforms such as Facebook and Instagram. The watchdog pointed to troubling lapses in enforcement of the rules, which came into force in December.

Under the legislation, social media companies are required to take “reasonable steps” to prevent children under 16 from accessing their services. Failure to comply could invite hefty penalties of up to 49.5 million Australian dollars (approximately $33.9 million), signalling Canberra’s intent to hold tech giants accountable.