Australia probes social media giants over under-16 ban violations
Authorities say five platforms have been notified, with a probe into non-compliance underway
The Australian government has turned up the heat on Big Tech, launching a sweeping investigation into major social media platforms over alleged breaches of its landmark ban on users under the age of 16—a law hailed as the first of its kind in the world.
In its inaugural report on the new age-restriction regime, the office of the eSafety commissioner raised “significant concerns” about the level of compliance among leading platforms, including those owned by Meta Platforms such as Facebook and Instagram. The watchdog pointed to troubling lapses in enforcement of the rules, which came into force in December.
Under the legislation, social media companies are required to take “reasonable steps” to prevent children under 16 from accessing their services. Failure to comply could invite hefty penalties of up to 49.5 million Australian dollars (approximately $33.9 million), signalling Canberra’s intent to hold tech giants accountable.
The report paints a picture of systemic loopholes and weak safeguards. Among the “poor practices” identified were platforms allowing underage users to repeatedly attempt age-verification checks until they secure a favourable outcome, as well as the absence of clear mechanisms for reporting accounts that violate age restrictions.
Authorities confirmed that five platforms have been formally notified of these shortcomings, with a full-scale investigation into potential non-compliance now underway.
Australia’s communications minister Anika Wells struck a firm tone, warning that companies failing to uphold their obligations would face strict consequences. “If these companies want to do business in Australia, they must obey Australian laws,” she said, adding that she expects regulators to “throw the book” at repeat offenders.
Echoing that resolve, eSafety commissioner Julie Inman Grant said her office is transitioning from oversight to enforcement, marking a decisive phase in the implementation of the ban.
The scale of the crackdown is already evident. In the days following the law’s rollout on 10 December, social media companies collectively deactivated more than 4.7 million accounts identified as belonging to under-16 users — an unprecedented digital purge aimed at reshaping the online landscape for young Australians.
As Canberra tightens its grip, the move signals a broader global shift towards stricter regulation of social media, placing child safety at the centre of the digital age debate.
With IANS inputs