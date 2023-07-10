Australia to set up a voluntary scheme to stop gambling addiction

The Australian government on Monday announced that it will set up a voluntary betting exclusion scheme in August in a bid to stop gambling addiction.

In a statement, the government said that BetStop will allow Australians to exclude themselves from all 150 licensed online gambling companies for a period from three months to permanently, reports Xinhua news agency.

Those companies will not be allowed to open accounts in the name of, accept wagers from or send marketing materials to anyone who is on the register.