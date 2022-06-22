ED files chargesheet in online gambling case

"It was seen that the commissions were generated at 5 per cent to 10 per cent. The settlement of the commission and the betting amount was done illegally through hawala operators in cash or through anonymous crypto accounts with each individual player and union head by their respective club managers. Singh and Khanna had also invested Proceeds of Crime (POC) in the form of crypto accounts which were traced by us," said the ED official.



Earlier, the ED had arrested Singh and Khanna under the provisions of PMLA.



In April, searches were conducted at the residential premises of the accused and other club managers in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Goa.