500 kg heroin smuggling by Pak through Gujarat, NIA files supplementary chargesheet

The accused Shahid Kasam Surma was a close associate of earlier accused persons -- Arshad Razak Sota and Rafik Adam Sumra -- who have been absconding since committing the crime.



Surma had stored, transported and delivered 495 kg of the 500 kg of drugs received from Pakistan to Amritsar, Punjab, through his associates.



A red corner notice was issued against him by the Interpol. He was later deported from Dubai and arrested in this case.