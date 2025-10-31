Australia: Two injured in shooting south of Brisbane

In the quiet early hours of Friday, 31 October, the calm of Park Ridge — a suburb 26 km south of Brisbane — was shattered by the crack of gunfire. What began as another still night turned into chaos when bullets ripped through a residence in a chilling drive-by shooting.

Queensland Police said emergency services rushed to the scene around 1:20 am, where two people were found injured. An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition, while a 20-year-old woman suffered non-life-threatening wounds. Both were victims, police confirmed, of gunfire fired from a passing vehicle.

Authorities have since cordoned off the area, declaring a crime scene as detectives sift through the evidence. “There is no ongoing threat to the public,” officials assured, even as questions linger about the motive behind the brazen assault.