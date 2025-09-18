Three police officers killed in US shooting; suspect gunned down
Governor Josh Shapiro expresses grief over the tragedy, confirming that two wounded officers remain in critical but stable condition
A routine police investigation turned deadly on Wednesday afternoon, 17 September, when gunfire erupted in North Codorus Township, leaving three police officers dead, two critically injured, and the suspected gunman killed, according to state officials.
Pennsylvania state police commissioner Christopher Paris confirmed the fatalities, describing the incident as “domestic-related”. He said the officers had been following up on an investigation that began a day earlier but declined to provide specifics about the case.
The confrontation unfolded shortly after 2 pm local time in the township, located about 115 miles west of Philadelphia near the Maryland border. Local media reported that multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the emergency.
Governor Josh Shapiro expressed grief over the tragedy, confirming that two wounded officers remain in critical but stable condition. “We grieve for the loss of three precious souls who served this county, this commonwealth, and this country,” Shapiro said, extending condolences to the victims’ families.
Authorities have not released the identity of the suspect or clarified which departments the slain officers were affiliated with. Visuals from the scene showed one of the injured officers being airlifted for medical treatment.
The shooting also prompted a temporary shelter-in-place order at the nearby Spring Grove Area School District. Officials later reassured parents that students were safe and unaffected.
Attorney General Pamela Bondi condemned the attack, calling it “a scourge on our society,” and confirmed that federal agents are assisting in the probe. Lieutenant governor Austin Davis urged residents to keep the victims and their families in their prayers.
The investigation remains ongoing, with officials expected to release more details in the coming days.
With IANS inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines