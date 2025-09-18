Three police officers killed in US shooting; suspect gunned down

A routine police investigation turned deadly on Wednesday afternoon, 17 September, when gunfire erupted in North Codorus Township, leaving three police officers dead, two critically injured, and the suspected gunman killed, according to state officials.

Pennsylvania state police commissioner Christopher Paris confirmed the fatalities, describing the incident as “domestic-related”. He said the officers had been following up on an investigation that began a day earlier but declined to provide specifics about the case.

The confrontation unfolded shortly after 2 pm local time in the township, located about 115 miles west of Philadelphia near the Maryland border. Local media reported that multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the emergency.