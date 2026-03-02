Australian FM says 115,000 citizens stranded in Middle East

Australia’s foreign minister Penny Wong on Monday revealed that an estimated 115,000 Australians are currently in the Middle East, as sweeping flight cancellations triggered by US-Israeli strikes on Iran continue to disrupt travel across the region.

Speaking to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, Wong said the federal government is closely monitoring developments and awaiting clarity on the resumption of commercial air services before committing to government-led repatriation flights for stranded citizens.

“Given the number of people in the region, people will get home most quickly if we can facilitate people getting on commercial flights at the moment,” she said, signalling a preference for restoring normal travel routes over immediate evacuation operations.