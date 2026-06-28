Australian govt to double fines for breaches of under-16 social media ban

The Australian government will move to double the maximum fine for social media companies that fail to enforce the country's landmark ban on users under the age of 16, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced, saying technology firms are still not doing enough to keep children off their platforms.

The government will introduce legislation in Parliament to increase the maximum penalty for non-compliant platforms from A$49.5 million (US$34.1 million) to A$99 million (US$68.3 million).

"There are still too many children on social media," Albanese said in a statement on Saturday.

"These changes reflect the seriousness with which we take any failure by social media companies to comply with our world-leading law."

The proposed amendments will also strengthen the powers of Australia's eSafety commissioner, enabling the regulator to compel technology companies to provide evidence of the measures they are taking to prevent children under 16 from accessing their services.