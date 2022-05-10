'Avatar: The Way Of Water' teaser is majestic and visually spellbinding

The film, which centres on returning Jake Sully, played by Sam Worthington, along with Na'vi Neytiri, played by Zoe Saldana, and their family, boasts of spellbinding footage that includes shots of Pandora's bright blue water - both above and below the surface; Toruk, the flying creatures introduced in the first film; and new whale-like animals.



The film, which has been in the making for more than ten years, has been produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Kate Winslet.