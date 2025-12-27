Awami League questions ‘special treatment’ for BNP’s Tarique Rahman after return from exile

The Bangladesh Awami League has raised sharp objections over what it termed “repeated privileges” being extended to Bangladesh National Party (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman following his return to the country after 17 years in self-imposed exile, questioning whether the law is being applied equally under the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus.

Rahman arrived in Bangladesh on Thursday, days after the Election Commission announced that the country’s 13th parliamentary election, along with a referendum on the July Charter, would be held on 12 February next year. He is also reported to be completing formalities to register as a voter.

In a strongly worded statement issued on Saturday, the Awami League said that Rahman, who was previously convicted in multiple cases, appeared to be receiving exceptional concessions that amounted to violations of existing laws. The party asked whether legal standards that apply to ordinary citizens were being relaxed in his case.