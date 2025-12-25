He has a plan for Bangladesh, says Tarique Rahman in rousing speech

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is widely tipped to win the election to the National Assembly scheduled for 12 February 2026, and Tarique Rahman is the frontrunner for the next prime minister of the troubled nation.

Rahman returned to the country on Thursday, 25 December for the first time since 2008, when he and his family left for London after being released from prison and allowed to go abroad for medical treatment. He has been living in the UK in exile ever since.

Rahman formally joined the BNP at 22, and took part in the campaign ahead of the 1991 election. Since the Sheikh Hasina government imprisoned Khaleda in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case in 2018, Rahman has been serving as the acting chairman of the BNP.

Rahman (59) returned to Dhaka with his wife Zibaida, daughter Zaima and the family pet Zeba to an emotional welcome by party leaders. His wife has been visiting Dhaka to take care of his mother, former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia. Two weeks ago she returned to London, and is now back in Bangladesh. The family visited the hospital where Khaleda Zia is on a ventilator, before reaching the family residence in Dhaka’s Gulshan locality.