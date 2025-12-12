Awami League rejects Bangladesh election schedule, accuses interim government of bias

Bangladesh’s Awami League has rejected the election schedule announced by the country’s Election Commission (EC), claiming that free and fair polls cannot be conducted under the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government.

The EC on Thursday evening declared that the country’s 13th national parliamentary election, alongside a July Charter referendum, will be held on 12 February next year.

In a statement, the Awami League criticised the schedule issued by what it described as the “illegal, occupying, killer-fascist Yunus clique’s illegal Election Commission”. The party alleged that the current authority is entirely biased and that under its control it is impossible to create a fair and transparent electoral environment that reflects the people’s will.

The party further claimed that attempting to hold elections while excluding the Awami League—the party that led the Liberation War—along with other political parties and the majority of the population, is a deliberate effort to push the nation into a deep crisis.