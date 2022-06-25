BA.5 becomes dominant Covid variant in Germany

Daily infections continued to rise as 108,190 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours, according to the RKI.



Health Minister Karl Lauterbach is supporting expert demands to vaccinate or booster 40 million people before winter. "BA.5 is not harmless. In winter we must be very well prepared, otherwise chaos is looming," he said on Twitter.



Lauterbach will present the country's Covid-19 health measures for the coming fall after examining the results of an expert report on the effectiveness of past measures, which is set to be completed in early July.



Although businesses in Germany are supporting to prepare in time, specific measures in fall and winter should be carefully evaluated, the German Retail Federation (HDE) said earlier this week.