Baku climate talks kick off amid fears of US stepping away from Paris pact

As the two-week UN Climate Change Conference (COP29) kicked off on Monday in the Azerbaijan capital of Baku with a pivotal opportunity to accelerate action to tackle the climate crisis, concerns remained over US President-elect Donald Trump, who has pledged to roll back on the country's carbon-cutting commitments, pulling out of the 2015 Paris climate accord.

As White House officials scramble to protect outgoing President Joe Biden’s climate plans from the incoming "orange wave", US climate envoy John Podesta said it could still land its 2035 climate target. In a second term, Trump may again exit the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement — an accord intended to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and limit global warming to no more than 1.5ºC above pre-industrial levels.

Former UN Environment Programme executive director Erik Solheim believes the climate coalition will win, despite Trump's vow to reverse US commitments. "Trump will withdraw the US from the Paris Agreement, maybe even from the UN Climate Convention. It’s, of course, ridiculous that the nation which more than any other has caused global warming, now will leave it to others to solve the mess," Solheim, who is attending the UN climate talks in Baku, wrote on X.

"US emissions up to today are eight times Chinese, 25 times Indian and the difference is even bigger if we compare with small island development states or with Africa," he wrote. "But still there is hope. I am confident we will win the struggle."