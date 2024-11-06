Future of Paris pact on climate change now shaky: Ramesh on Trump win

Congress MP and former Union environment minister Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday said Donald Trump's comeback has made the future of the 2015 Paris Agreement on Climate Change which America had rejoined under President Joe Biden "extremely shaky", and added that if the US were to withdraw again, it would be disastrous.

Incoming President Donald Trump won a second term as US president in one of the greatest political comebacks in American history, cruising past his Democrat rival Kamala Harris in a bitterly fought election.

The Congress general-secretary (communications) said Trump has staged an astonishing comeback. "Undoubtedly, why and how it happened will be analysed in great detail over the next few weeks, as will the question of what this comeback means for the US and the rest of the world," Ramesh said.

"But what is certain is that the future of the 2015 Paris Agreement on Climate Change which America had rejoined under President Joe Biden is now extremely shaky. If the US were to withdraw again it would be disastrous," the former environment minister said.

International policy experts seemed to echo his view, saying Trump's re-election as president is a profound blow to global climate justice and his disregard for international agreements and refusal to provide climate finance will deepen the crisis.