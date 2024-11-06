A third of Ranthambore’s 75 tigers ‘missing’, say officials

A shocking 25 of the 75 tigers in Ranthambore National Park (RNP) have gone missing over the last year, Rajasthan's chief wildlife warden Pavan Kumar Upadhyay told park officials on Monday, 4 November.

This is the first time such a high number of tigers has been officially reported missing in a year. Previously, 13 tigers were reported missing from Ranthambore between January 2019 and January 2022.

On Monday, the wildlife department formed a three-member committee to investigate the disappearances. The team will review monitoring records and recommend action if any lapses by park officials are found.

The focus is on finding 14 tigers that have not been seen since between 17 May and 30 September of this year.