Baloch rebels kill over 80 Pak security officials in ‘coordinated attacks’

A wave of violence has swept across Balochistan as the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for a series of coordinated attacks spanning the province, in what the militant group has dubbed “Operation Herof Phase II.”

According to BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch, the offensive, lasting nearly ten hours, struck multiple districts and targeted key military, security, and administrative installations.

The BLA alleged that the operation left more than 80 members of Pakistan’s security forces dead, including personnel from the military, police, intelligence agencies, and counter-terrorism units.

In addition, the group claimed 18 security personnel were taken captive and over 30 government properties — including offices, banks, and prisons — were seized or destroyed. More than 20 vehicles were reportedly set ablaze, and fighters asserted temporary control over certain zones, disrupting the movement of Pakistani forces.