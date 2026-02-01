Baloch rebels kill over 80 Pak security officials in ‘coordinated attacks’
Militants set over 20 vehicles ablaze and temporarily seize key areas, hindering Pakistani forces
A wave of violence has swept across Balochistan as the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for a series of coordinated attacks spanning the province, in what the militant group has dubbed “Operation Herof Phase II.”
According to BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch, the offensive, lasting nearly ten hours, struck multiple districts and targeted key military, security, and administrative installations.
The BLA alleged that the operation left more than 80 members of Pakistan’s security forces dead, including personnel from the military, police, intelligence agencies, and counter-terrorism units.
In addition, the group claimed 18 security personnel were taken captive and over 30 government properties — including offices, banks, and prisons — were seized or destroyed. More than 20 vehicles were reportedly set ablaze, and fighters asserted temporary control over certain zones, disrupting the movement of Pakistani forces.
The attacks, according to reports, spanned Quetta, Noshki, Mastung, Dalbandin, Kalat, and several other towns—areas widely regarded as pivotal military and administrative hubs of the Pakistani state.
Meanwhile, the coastal city of Gwadar witnessed a separate flare-up of violence. Pakistani forces reportedly targeted a residential compound housing workers from Tehsil Zehri, killing 12 individuals, including women and children, and injuring around ten others. In Turbat, mortar fire struck the civilian settlement of Phulabad, killing a 15-year-old boy and seriously wounding a five-year-old child and two women. Following the shelling, houses in the area were allegedly demolished, further heightening tensions in an already volatile region.
The events underscore the escalating instability in Balochistan, where the deadly intersection of insurgency, military operations, and civilian suffering paints a grim picture of ongoing conflict.
With IANS inputs
