Pakistan using border provocations to mask internal crisis, says Ladakh Lt Governor
Drone intrusions, terror camps and regional unrest point to desperation, India will respond firmly, Kavinder Gupta warns
Pakistan is indulging in deliberate provocations along India’s borders, including the use of drones, in a bid to divert attention from its deepening internal and financial crisis, Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta said on Wednesday, warning that such actions will invite consequences.
Speaking to PTI Videos, Gupta said Islamabad’s behaviour reflected desperation rather than strength, asserting that growing unrest in regions such as Balochistan, Sindh, Karachi and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) had placed the country on an irreversible path towards disintegration.
“There is a clear attempt by Pakistan to shift focus away from its internal problems, particularly its poor financial condition. These efforts will not succeed, and India will not allow such mischief,” he said.
Responding to Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi’s recent statement that at least eight terror camps remain active across the border, the Lt Governor warned that Pakistan would have to face the consequences if it continued hostile activities.
“Operation Sindoor is not over yet. If Pakistan persists with such actions, it will have to bear the outcome,” Gupta said.
He also addressed repeated incidents of drone activity along the Line of Control and International Border, stating that the Indian Army and the Border Security Force (BSF) were fully alert and capable of neutralising any threat.
On Sunday, troops in the Nowshera sector opened fire with medium and light machine guns after spotting a drone over Gania-Kalsian village. Similar drone movements were reported the same day in parts of Rajouri, Poonch and Samba districts, though the objects reportedly returned within minutes.
On China’s renewed claim over the Shaksgam Valley, Gupta dismissed Beijing’s assertions, saying India would not tolerate any attempt to alter the status quo.
“This is not India of 1962. This is India of 2026, and they should understand that,” he said, adding that any such misadventure was unacceptable.
China had earlier reaffirmed its territorial claims over the Shaksgam Valley, stating that infrastructure projects in the region were “beyond reproach”. India’s Ministry of External Affairs has consistently rejected these claims, reiterating that New Delhi reserves the right to take all necessary measures to safeguard its interests.
Gupta underlined that India remains vigilant on both its western and northern fronts and will respond decisively to any threat to its sovereignty.
With PTI inputs