Pakistan using border provocations to mask internal crisis, says Ladakh Lt Governor

Pakistan is indulging in deliberate provocations along India’s borders, including the use of drones, in a bid to divert attention from its deepening internal and financial crisis, Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta said on Wednesday, warning that such actions will invite consequences.

Speaking to PTI Videos, Gupta said Islamabad’s behaviour reflected desperation rather than strength, asserting that growing unrest in regions such as Balochistan, Sindh, Karachi and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) had placed the country on an irreversible path towards disintegration.

“There is a clear attempt by Pakistan to shift focus away from its internal problems, particularly its poor financial condition. These efforts will not succeed, and India will not allow such mischief,” he said.

Responding to Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi’s recent statement that at least eight terror camps remain active across the border, the Lt Governor warned that Pakistan would have to face the consequences if it continued hostile activities.