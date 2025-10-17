Ladakh: Centre orders probe by retired SC judge into 24 Sept violence in Leh

Moving to defuse tensions in Ladakh and respond to a key demand of the region’s protest groups, the Centre on Friday announced a judicial inquiry headed by retired Supreme Court judge B.S. Chauhan into the violent clashes that erupted in Leh on 24 September, leaving four people dead, including a Kargil war veteran, and nearly 90 others injured.

According to a notification issued by the Union home ministry, the inquiry commission will investigate “the circumstances leading to the serious law and order situation, the police action and the resultant unfortunate deaths of four people”.

The panel will also examine the handling of the protests and the administrative response that followed, amid allegations of use of excessive force by local police and paramilitary units.

Retired district and sessions judge Mohan Singh Parihar has been appointed as the judicial secretary to the commission, while IAS officer Tushar Anand will serve as administrative secretary.

The violence on 24 September marked the most serious escalation of the months-long agitation led by Ladakh’s two main political platforms — the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) — both demanding full statehood and inclusion of the Union Territory under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution to ensure constitutional safeguards for its land, culture, and employment rights.

Four civilians were killed when security forces opened fire during a confrontation with protesters, fuelling widespread anger and prompting both organisations to suspend talks with the Centre’s High-Powered Committee (HPC) on Ladakh.