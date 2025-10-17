Ladakh: Centre orders probe by retired SC judge into 24 Sept violence in Leh
Ladakh's two principal groups had refused to resume dialogue with the Centre until a judicial probe was announced
Moving to defuse tensions in Ladakh and respond to a key demand of the region’s protest groups, the Centre on Friday announced a judicial inquiry headed by retired Supreme Court judge B.S. Chauhan into the violent clashes that erupted in Leh on 24 September, leaving four people dead, including a Kargil war veteran, and nearly 90 others injured.
According to a notification issued by the Union home ministry, the inquiry commission will investigate “the circumstances leading to the serious law and order situation, the police action and the resultant unfortunate deaths of four people”.
The panel will also examine the handling of the protests and the administrative response that followed, amid allegations of use of excessive force by local police and paramilitary units.
Retired district and sessions judge Mohan Singh Parihar has been appointed as the judicial secretary to the commission, while IAS officer Tushar Anand will serve as administrative secretary.
The violence on 24 September marked the most serious escalation of the months-long agitation led by Ladakh’s two main political platforms — the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) — both demanding full statehood and inclusion of the Union Territory under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution to ensure constitutional safeguards for its land, culture, and employment rights.
Four civilians were killed when security forces opened fire during a confrontation with protesters, fuelling widespread anger and prompting both organisations to suspend talks with the Centre’s High-Powered Committee (HPC) on Ladakh.
Talks had been scheduled for 6 October, but the groups refused to resume dialogue until a judicial probe was announced and all those arrested and detained in the aftermath of the protests were released.
Among those detained was prominent climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was booked under the National Security Act (NSA) and transferred to Jodhpur jail two days after the clashes.
The NSA allows preventive detention for up to 12 months to prevent actions deemed “prejudicial to the defence of India”. The order must be approved by a board chaired by a former high court judge and can be revoked earlier by the administration.
The groups have also alleged widespread harassment, police summons, and intimidation of youth activists and members of civil society in the wake of the protests.
Officials described the judicial inquiry as a significant step aimed at restoring trust and paving the way for the resumption of formal talks between the government and the Ladakh representatives.
In a statement, the home ministry reiterated its willingness to engage with local leaders: “The government has always been open for dialogues at any time and would continue to welcome discussion with the Apex Body Leh (ABL) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) through the High-Powered Committee on Ladakh or any such platform,” the ministry said. “We are confident that continuous dialogue will yield the desired results in the near future. The government stands committed to the aspiration of the people of Ladakh.”
The announcement marks the first major conciliatory step since the September clashes, which had pushed relations between the Centre and local groups to breaking point.
At the heart of the agitation are constitutional safeguards and political autonomy for the Union Territory, which was carved out of Jammu and Kashmir in 2019 following the abrogation of Article 370.
Both the LAB and KDA have demanded:
Full statehood with a legislative assembly to ensure greater political representation and self-governance;
Sixth Schedule protection through the establishment of Autonomous District Councils to safeguard Ladakh’s unique cultural and environmental identity;
Two Lok Sabha seats, one each for Leh and Kargil, to improve parliamentary representation;
A dedicated recruitment body and job reservations for Ladakh residents to address high youth unemployment.
While Friday’s announcement of a judicial probe has been cautiously welcomed by local observers, leaders of both groups have indicated that their larger constitutional and developmental concerns remain unaddressed.
Political analysts say the inquiry’s outcome — and the sincerity with which its recommendations are acted upon — will determine whether dialogue between the Centre and Ladakh’s leadership can be meaningfully restored.
With PTI inputs
