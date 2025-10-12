‘We don’t want a half democracy in Ladakh’: Sajjad Hussain Kargili

Ladakh won’t easily forget the events of 24 September, when four locals, including a veteran soldier, lost their lives in police firing after an irate group of Gen Z protestors set fire to the local BJP office.

In an incredibly heavy-handed reprisal, local hero Sonam Wangchuk, the most prominent face of these protests, an avowed Gandhian and the man who in fact decried the violence, was taken into custody under the National Security Act — a preventive law that allows up to a year in jail without trial — and sent off to Jodhpur Central Jail, 1,600 km away, on charges of ‘anti-national activities’, conspiracy to overthrow the government and suchlike.

Ladakh has been seen as a land divided into two distinct regions — a primarily Buddhist Leh and predominantly Shia Muslim Kargil. These regions do have their own rhythms, and a distinct social and political character. But a shared sense of marginalisation has brought the communities closer, and their representative outfits, the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), have set aside differences and closed ranks.