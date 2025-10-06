Ladakh peaceful, says LG office; Leh Apex Body calls it an illusion

The Ladakh administration’s insistence that the Union Territory has “returned to normalcy” has come under sharp criticism, with residents and leaders describing the claim as a façade masking continuing restrictions, detentions, and communication blockades. Despite official assertions that schools, offices and markets are open, the reality on the ground appears far from normal.

“Normalcy cannot return through intimidation... What appears normal on the surface is just an illusion,” warned Leh Apex Body (LAB) co-chairman Chering Dorjay, exposing the gulf between the administration’s narrative and people’s lived experience. Addressing a press conference, Dorjay alleged that “mass arrests” were still underway, deepening the atmosphere of fear and mistrust.

The violence of 24 September, when Leh erupted in protests led jointly by the LAB and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) demanding statehood and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule, continues to cast a shadow. Four people lost their lives and scores were injured, forcing authorities to impose curfew and suspend mobile internet across the Union Territory.

Although officials claim gradual easing of restrictions — with schools up to Class 8 reopening from 3 October — the administration’s tight control remains evident. Prohibitory orders banning gatherings of five or more people are still in force, while internet services are yet to be restored, leaving citizens cut off from essential communication and information.

“Lt Governor today (Monday) chaired a high-level meeting to review the security situation in Ladakh. The UT remains peaceful, with schools, offices, and markets reopened,” the LG office declared on X, projecting an image of calm. Yet that calm, critics argue, is being maintained not through reconciliation but through repression.