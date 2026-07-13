Bangkok pub inferno leaves 27 dead, 63 injured
Authorities are investigating the blaze and possible fire-safety failures, including blocked evacuation routes
At least 27 people were killed and 63 others injured after a fire swept through a crowded pub in northern Bangkok around midnight on Monday, Thai authorities said.
The blaze broke out at the Na Ladprao pub and spread rapidly through the venue, forcing patrons to scramble for safety as flames engulfed the entrance and thick black smoke filled the building. Firefighters brought the fire under control in about 30 minutes.
Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said 22 of the injured were in critical condition and indicated that smoke inhalation was likely responsible for many of the deaths.
Several victims were found near the toilets at the rear of the pub, where they may have fled after the main entrance became engulfed in flames, Al Jazeera reported. Others were discovered close to an emergency exit that investigators suspect may have been obstructed.
Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who visited the scene, said the exact cause of the fire had not yet been established.
He said a musician performing at the venue reported seeing smoke coming from a circuit breaker near the stage shortly before the electricity failed. An explosion was then heard, after which dense smoke quickly spread through the pub.
Footage shared by first responders showed flames raging inside the building and smoke pouring from its entrance as people attempted to escape. Images taken after the fire was extinguished showed charred furniture and extensive damage to the pub’s interior.
Singer Sukanya Wongwongwai, who was performing at a nearby venue, said several members of her band had been playing at the pub. One band member was killed, three were admitted to hospital and another remained missing.
Survivors told her that the venue was plunged into darkness when the fire began, leaving people unable to find exits or locate others amid the smoke.
Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the blaze and whether fire-safety failures, including possible obstructions along evacuation routes, contributed to the high casualty figure.