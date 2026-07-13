Bangkok pub inferno leaves 27 dead, 63 injured

At least 27 people were killed and 63 others injured after a fire swept through a crowded pub in northern Bangkok around midnight on Monday, Thai authorities said.

The blaze broke out at the Na Ladprao pub and spread rapidly through the venue, forcing patrons to scramble for safety as flames engulfed the entrance and thick black smoke filled the building. Firefighters brought the fire under control in about 30 minutes.

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said 22 of the injured were in critical condition and indicated that smoke inhalation was likely responsible for many of the deaths.

Several victims were found near the toilets at the rear of the pub, where they may have fled after the main entrance became engulfed in flames, Al Jazeera reported. Others were discovered close to an emergency exit that investigators suspect may have been obstructed.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who visited the scene, said the exact cause of the fire had not yet been established.