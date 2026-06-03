18 killed as massive fire engulfs South Delhi restaurant, death toll may rise
More than 37 people rescued from building and rushed to nearby hospitals, say police
At least 18 people, including several foreign nationals, were killed and a number of others injured after a massive fire broke out at a restaurant in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Wednesday, triggering a major rescue operation.
According to officials, the blaze erupted at the Lemon Green Restaurant and rapidly spread to a neighbouring eatery, trapping customers and staff inside. More than 37 people were rescued from the building and rushed to nearby hospitals, where 18 were declared dead on arrival.
Among the victims are several foreign nationals, including individuals from Central Asian and African countries, officials said.
Rescue teams from the Delhi Fire Service battled dense smoke and flames as they searched the building for survivors. Firefighters entered the basement during the operation and managed to rescue at least three people who had been trapped inside.
Authorities fear the death toll could rise as some of the injured remain in critical condition and search operations continue.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Police, fire officials and forensic teams have launched an investigation to establish how the blaze started and whether any safety violations contributed to the tragedy.
The incident is among the deadliest fire accidents reported in the national capital in recent years and has raised fresh concerns over fire safety compliance in commercial establishments operating in congested urban areas.
With PTI inputs
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