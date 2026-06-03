18 killed as massive fire engulfs South Delhi restaurant, death toll may rise

At least 18 people, including several foreign nationals, were killed and a number of others injured after a massive fire broke out at a restaurant in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Wednesday, triggering a major rescue operation.

According to officials, the blaze erupted at the Lemon Green Restaurant and rapidly spread to a neighbouring eatery, trapping customers and staff inside. More than 37 people were rescued from the building and rushed to nearby hospitals, where 18 were declared dead on arrival.

Among the victims are several foreign nationals, including individuals from Central Asian and African countries, officials said.