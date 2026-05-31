Delhi: 6 killed as 4-storey building collapses near Saket Metro station
Multi-agency rescue operation continues through the night in Saidulajab as teams search for more survivors under the debris
At least six people were killed and 10 others injured after a four-storey commercial building collapsed near Saket Metro station in south Delhi's Saidulajab area on Saturday evening, triggering a massive overnight rescue operation.
The building collapsed on Western Marg in Saidulajab, a densely populated locality known for its concentration of paying guest accommodations, coaching centres and student messes.
According to officials, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received a call about the collapse at 7:44 pm, following which emergency teams rushed to the spot.
A multi-agency rescue operation involving the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Civil Defence personnel and CATS Ambulance Service was launched immediately.
Rescue teams deployed heavy machinery, hydraulic cutters, victim-location cameras and sniffer dogs to search through the debris and locate trapped occupants.
Videos circulating on social media showed the moment the structure collapsed, sending up a massive cloud of dust and debris.
The collapse caused panic in the neighbourhood, where large numbers of students reside in hostels and paying guest facilities. As the building crumbled, anxious students gathered in nearby lanes, some attempting to locate friends believed to have been inside the structure or adjoining mess facilities.
Casualties and rescue efforts
By around 3:45 am on Sunday, rescue personnel had pulled nine people from the debris.
Eight of them were admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, while one victim, identified as Ravi, was declared dead on arrival.
Police said at least six people were later declared dead at the trauma centre.
Among the injured, two were undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU), three had been shifted to general wards and three others were discharged after receiving treatment.
All injured persons were taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre for medical care.
Officials said rescue operations would continue until all missing persons were accounted for and every section of the debris had been thoroughly searched.
The cause of the collapse has not yet been ascertained.
Authorities are expected to conduct a detailed structural and forensic assessment to determine what led to the failure of the four-storey building.
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