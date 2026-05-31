Delhi: 6 killed as 4-storey building collapses near Saket Metro station

At least six people were killed and 10 others injured after a four-storey commercial building collapsed near Saket Metro station in south Delhi's Saidulajab area on Saturday evening, triggering a massive overnight rescue operation.

The building collapsed on Western Marg in Saidulajab, a densely populated locality known for its concentration of paying guest accommodations, coaching centres and student messes.

According to officials, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received a call about the collapse at 7:44 pm, following which emergency teams rushed to the spot.

A multi-agency rescue operation involving the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Civil Defence personnel and CATS Ambulance Service was launched immediately.

Rescue teams deployed heavy machinery, hydraulic cutters, victim-location cameras and sniffer dogs to search through the debris and locate trapped occupants.

Videos circulating on social media showed the moment the structure collapsed, sending up a massive cloud of dust and debris.

The collapse caused panic in the neighbourhood, where large numbers of students reside in hostels and paying guest facilities. As the building crumbled, anxious students gathered in nearby lanes, some attempting to locate friends believed to have been inside the structure or adjoining mess facilities.