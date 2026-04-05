MP building collapse: 3 rescued alive, search on; probe launched
A four-member team led by additional chief secretary K.C. Gupta has reached the site to investigate the cause of the collapse
At least three people have been rescued alive after a four-storey building collapsed in Anuppur district, with search operations continuing for several others feared trapped under the debris, officials said on Sunday.
The collapse occurred around 5.30 pm on 4 April near the Kotma bus stand. So far, five people have been pulled out — two of whom were found dead and identified as Hanuman Yadav (55) and Ramkripal Yadav (50), police said. The three survivors have been admitted to a district hospital in Shahdol for treatment.
Rescue efforts are being carried out by multiple agencies, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), local police and district administration. An NDRF team from Bhilai reached the site around midnight, while another team from Varanasi is en route. A dog squad has also been deployed to assist in locating those trapped.
Anuppur collector Harshal Pancholi said that four to five people are still feared to be buried under the rubble, and efforts are underway to locate them.
Meanwhile, authorities have launched a probe into the incident. A four-member team led by additional chief secretary K.C. Gupta has reached the site to investigate the cause of the collapse. District in-charge minister Dilip Ahirwar also visited the spot on Sunday morning.
Chief minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief over the loss of lives in a post on social media.
Preliminary findings suggest that structural weakening may have contributed to the collapse. According to local officials, a pit nearly 12 feet deep had been dug on an adjacent plot for construction and later filled with water, which may have compromised the building’s foundation. Additionally, renovation work, including tiling and plumbing, had been underway on the structure in the days leading up to the incident.
The building, reportedly owned by a local resident of Kotma, has now been reduced to debris, even as rescue teams continue operations and authorities work to determine accountability.
With IANS inputs