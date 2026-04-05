MP building collapse: 3 rescued alive, search on; probe launched

At least three people have been rescued alive after a four-storey building collapsed in Anuppur district, with search operations continuing for several others feared trapped under the debris, officials said on Sunday.

The collapse occurred around 5.30 pm on 4 April near the Kotma bus stand. So far, five people have been pulled out — two of whom were found dead and identified as Hanuman Yadav (55) and Ramkripal Yadav (50), police said. The three survivors have been admitted to a district hospital in Shahdol for treatment.

Rescue efforts are being carried out by multiple agencies, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), local police and district administration. An NDRF team from Bhilai reached the site around midnight, while another team from Varanasi is en route. A dog squad has also been deployed to assist in locating those trapped.