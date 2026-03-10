Seven labourers killed in construction site collapse in Rajasthan
Several others were buried during excavation work near Bhiwadi as families allege safety lapses
Seven labourers were killed and four others injured after a section of soil collapsed during excavation work at an under-construction residential project near the Rajasthan–Haryana border on Tuesday, officials said.
The accident occurred in the Kapariyawas area near Bhiwadi, close to the Delhi–Jaipur National Highway 48, where deep excavation was being carried out for the basement or foundation of a residential society.
According to authorities, the earthen wall of a large pit suddenly gave way, burying several workers under a mound of soil and debris. Fellow labourers and local residents rushed to the spot after hearing cries for help and immediately alerted police and rescue teams.
Emergency responders launched a rescue operation using heavy machinery, including JCB excavators, to remove the debris and search for workers trapped under the collapsed soil.
The injured workers, along with those pulled from the rubble, were taken to the government hospital in Bhiwadi. Doctors later confirmed that seven of the victims had died.
Dr Sagar Arora, a physician at the hospital, said the victims were declared dead on arrival. One worker sustained serious injuries and was referred to a higher medical facility after initial treatment.
Dr Somprakash Yadav of Bhiwadi District Hospital said four injured workers were currently undergoing treatment. “One of the injured has requested referral to Jaipur for further medical care,” he said.
Authorities have identified some of the deceased as Parmeshwar (52) and Satish (35), both residents of Bharatpur, along with Bhagirath (50) and Mangal (32). Efforts are underway to confirm the identities of the remaining victims, while family members have begun arriving at the hospital.
Relatives and eyewitnesses have alleged negligence at the construction site, claiming that adequate safety measures were not in place despite the depth of the excavation. They said protective structures or proper reinforcement to prevent soil collapse had not been installed.
Police said the site lies close to the Rajasthan–Haryana border, and officials from both states have been informed about the incident.
Rescue teams continued operations for some time to ensure that no other workers remained trapped under the debris. The tragedy has sparked grief among the victims’ families and renewed concerns over safety standards at construction sites in the region.
With IANS inputs
