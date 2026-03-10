Seven labourers killed in construction site collapse in Rajasthan

Seven labourers were killed and four others injured after a section of soil collapsed during excavation work at an under-construction residential project near the Rajasthan–Haryana border on Tuesday, officials said.

The accident occurred in the Kapariyawas area near Bhiwadi, close to the Delhi–Jaipur National Highway 48, where deep excavation was being carried out for the basement or foundation of a residential society.

According to authorities, the earthen wall of a large pit suddenly gave way, burying several workers under a mound of soil and debris. Fellow labourers and local residents rushed to the spot after hearing cries for help and immediately alerted police and rescue teams.

Emergency responders launched a rescue operation using heavy machinery, including JCB excavators, to remove the debris and search for workers trapped under the collapsed soil.

The injured workers, along with those pulled from the rubble, were taken to the government hospital in Bhiwadi. Doctors later confirmed that seven of the victims had died.