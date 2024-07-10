Rajasthan govt should act tough against illegal mining: Sachin Pilot

Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Tuesday said that the state government should act tough against illegal mining.

“The confidence level of the criminal gets a boost if the government and administration sit with folded hands and do not take any action. Such incidents break the morale of the people,” the former Deputy Chief Minister said.

He also visited the residence of the head constable who was killed by the tractor of the sand mafia to offer condolences. “The deceased used to work with the Police Department.

The morale of the entire police force will be low. The government must take immediate action against the illegal mining,” the former Deputy Chief Minister said.