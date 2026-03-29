Delhi: Fire in Chand Bagh building; trapped residents rescued

A major fire broke out in a multi-storey residential building in Chand Bagh near Bhajanpura in Delhi in the early hours of Sunday, triggering panic and a swift rescue operation that saved several trapped residents.

The Delhi Fire Service received an emergency call around 2:30 am from residents reporting the blaze at F Block, Gali No. 23. An initial response team comprising four water tenders, a water bowser, a Quick Response Vehicle, a turntable ladder and a mobile pump was rushed to the scene.

As the situation escalated, officials declared a “Make-4” call, mobilising additional resources. In total, 11 fire tenders were deployed to control the blaze. The operation was led by Assistant Divisional Officer Deepak Hooda, along with Station Officer Anoop Singh and Sub Officer Hari Shankar.