Delhi: Fire in Chand Bagh building; trapped residents rescued
Fire personnel also carried out a coordinated rescue operation, evacuating four residents trapped on the upper floors
A major fire broke out in a multi-storey residential building in Chand Bagh near Bhajanpura in Delhi in the early hours of Sunday, triggering panic and a swift rescue operation that saved several trapped residents.
The Delhi Fire Service received an emergency call around 2:30 am from residents reporting the blaze at F Block, Gali No. 23. An initial response team comprising four water tenders, a water bowser, a Quick Response Vehicle, a turntable ladder and a mobile pump was rushed to the scene.
As the situation escalated, officials declared a “Make-4” call, mobilising additional resources. In total, 11 fire tenders were deployed to control the blaze. The operation was led by Assistant Divisional Officer Deepak Hooda, along with Station Officer Anoop Singh and Sub Officer Hari Shankar.
According to fire officials, four people had already jumped from the first floor before rescue teams arrived and were immediately taken to Jag Pravesh Chand Hospital. The injured — identified as Nikhat (22), Rashida (50), Soni (25) and Ashif (2) — sustained minor injuries and were discharged after first aid.
Fire personnel also carried out a coordinated rescue operation, evacuating four residents trapped on the upper floors. The rescued included Suved (12), Duved (10), Aarifa (28) and Farah (14), all of whom were provided medical attention.
Preliminary findings suggest the fire may have originated from vehicles parked on the ground floor, including two scooters and a motorcycle, though the exact cause remains under investigation.
Police officials from Dayalpur confirmed the details, while fire authorities credited the quick and coordinated response of emergency teams for preventing casualties in the densely populated locality. Authorities have assured that further investigation is underway and safety measures in the area will be reviewed.
With IANS inputs
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