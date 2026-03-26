Fourteen killed and several injured in bus fire after collision in Markapuram

At least eight people have died and around 18 others were injured after a bus caught fire following a collision in the Markapuram area of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, according to police officials.

Authorities said the victims were trapped inside the vehicle and burnt alive as flames engulfed the bus shortly after the crash. Initial reports indicate that the bus collided with a tipper lorry carrying gravel, triggering the blaze.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and rescued several passengers, many of whom sustained injuries. The injured have been taken to a nearby hospital, where some are reported to be receiving treatment for minor wounds.