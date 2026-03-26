Fourteen killed and several injured in bus fire after collision in Markapuram
Victims burnt alive as rescue teams struggle to recover bodies following crash with gravel-laden tipper
At least eight people have died and around 18 others were injured after a bus caught fire following a collision in the Markapuram area of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, according to police officials.
Authorities said the victims were trapped inside the vehicle and burnt alive as flames engulfed the bus shortly after the crash. Initial reports indicate that the bus collided with a tipper lorry carrying gravel, triggering the blaze.
Emergency services rushed to the scene and rescued several passengers, many of whom sustained injuries. The injured have been taken to a nearby hospital, where some are reported to be receiving treatment for minor wounds.
Deputy Superintendent of Police Nagraju confirmed that rescue efforts were ongoing and that officials were still working to determine the full extent of the casualties. He added that teams were attempting to identify the deceased and contact their families after verification.
The intensity of the fire has made recovery operations challenging, with some bodies believed to remain trapped inside the burnt-out vehicle.
Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock at the incident and conveyed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.
Further details are awaited as authorities continue their investigation into the cause of the accident.
With PTI inputs
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Published: 26 Mar 2026, 8:45 AM