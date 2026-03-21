Andhra Pradesh bus fire leaves several passengers, including Odisha Cong MLA unhurt
Quick action by driver helps 37 people escape as vehicle is completely gutted
A potentially serious accident was averted early on Saturday after a passenger bus travelling from Bhubaneswar to Nabarangpur caught fire following a tyre burst in Andhra Pradesh.
All 37 passengers on board, including Mangu Khila, were safely evacuated without injury before the vehicle was engulfed in flames, police said.
The incident occurred near Ramabhadrapuram, where the bus reportedly caught fire soon after a rear tyre burst. Authorities said the swift response of the driver and the alertness of passengers helped prevent a major tragedy
According to police, the driver immediately brought the bus to a halt, opened the doors and windows, and alerted those on board, many of whom were asleep at the time.
Khila, a legislator from the Chitrakonda constituency in Odisha’s Malkangiri district, said the situation could have turned disastrous had there been any delay. He added that the passengers were later transported to their destination by another vehicle.
Fire services and local officials rushed to the scene and managed to bring the blaze under control, although the bus was completely destroyed.
An investigation has been launched to determine the exact cause of the fire.
With PTI inputs
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