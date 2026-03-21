Andhra Pradesh bus fire leaves several passengers, including Odisha Cong MLA unhurt

A potentially serious accident was averted early on Saturday after a passenger bus travelling from Bhubaneswar to Nabarangpur caught fire following a tyre burst in Andhra Pradesh.

All 37 passengers on board, including Mangu Khila, were safely evacuated without injury before the vehicle was engulfed in flames, police said.

The incident occurred near Ramabhadrapuram, where the bus reportedly caught fire soon after a rear tyre burst. Authorities said the swift response of the driver and the alertness of passengers helped prevent a major tragedy