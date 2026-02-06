Bangladesh: 50 hurt as police clash with far-right Inqilab Mancha activists

At least 50 activists of the ultra-right group Inqilab Mancha were injured in clashes with police in Bangladesh on Friday after they attempted to defy a prohibition on demonstrations while protesting the killing of their leader Sharif Osman Hadi.

The confrontation unfolded outside Jamuna — the official residence of interim government chief Muhammad Yunus — where protesters sought to breach security barricades following a sit-in nearby. Dhaka police responded with baton charges, sound grenades and water cannon to disperse the crowd after they tried to advance despite an earlier ban on rallies in the area.

Hadi, a prominent activist associated with the violent 2024 student-led street agitation known as the July Uprising that toppled the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government, had been contesting the parliamentary election scheduled for 12 February. He was shot in the capital on 12 December while campaigning, and later died of his injuries.

Witnesses said riot police intensified action when protesters pushed against the barricades. Newspaper reports indicated more than 50 activists were wounded, including Inqilab Mancha member-secretary Abdullah Al Zaber. Anger over the police response spilled into the city centre, where activists blocked a key intersection in Shahbagh, bringing traffic to a halt.

In a statement, Dhaka Metropolitan Police said demonstrators were dispersed in a “fully lawful” manner and insisted no lethal force or gunfire had been used. Yunus’ office also dismissed allegations of excessive force.

“According to information received from doctors at the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital, 23 people, including Inqilab Mancha secretary-general Abdullah Al Zaber, received treatment there. But the doctors confirmed that none of them received bullet wounds,” the government statement said.