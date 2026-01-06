Bangladesh police say Hadi killing was ‘political vengeance’, name 17 accused

Bangladesh police on Tuesday said student leader Sharif Osman Hadi was murdered as an act of “political vengeance”, allegedly carried out at the behest of the now-banned Awami League, as they filed a chargesheet against 17 people in the case.

Addressing a press briefing in Dhaka after submitting the chargesheet to court, Md Shafiqul Islam, additional commissioner of the detective branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), said investigators had established a clear political motive behind the killing.

“Through public rallies and social media, Hadi had strongly criticised the past activities of the Awami League and the Chhatra League. His outspoken remarks enraged leaders and activists of the Chhatra League and its affiliated groups,” Islam said, as quoted by tbsnews.net.

The Bangladesh Chhatra League is the student wing of the Awami League, the party led by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, whose government was toppled during mass protests in August 2024.

“Considering the political identities of both the accused and the victim, and Hadi’s past political statements, the investigation has revealed that he was shot dead due to political vengeance,” Islam said.

Anti-India conspiracy theories gain ground

Hadi’s murder has also fed a surge in anti-India sentiment in parts of Bangladesh’s political and social media ecosystem, with rumours and conspiracy theories circulating that New Delhi had a hidden role in the killing.