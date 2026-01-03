Time to shed historical baggage

What hurt Bangladeshis even more was Sheikh Hasina’s kowtowing to a person despised by Muslims and the free world. They were aghast when she bent backwards in 2015 to enable India’s chief crony capitalist Gautam Adani secure a $1.7 billion deal to export power from his Godda coal plant.

Reports revealed that the Indian prime minister and his handpicked foreign minister engineered a heavily skewed Power Purchase Agreement, forcing Bangladesh to pay Adani $4.55 billion annually, regardless of whether any electricity is supplied. As an MP, I raised the issue of Adani’s excessive profiteering with our foreign minister. He prevaricated, until public agitations forced Adani to lower his prices.

Noted Bangladeshi economist Debapriya Bhattacharya estimates that Hasina’s regime siphoned $16 billion out of the country—every year. The number of dissenters (and criminals) who were tortured and liquidated by Hasina’s corrupt police is yet to be fully accounted for.

Modi’s India, however, ensured that Hasina continued in power. Rage against her excesses spilled over as vitriol against India for propping her up. The Islamic Right took full advantage of Hasina’s ouster. Many Bangladeshis saw Islam as a way to settle old scores with India and mark their opposition to India’s Hindu Right and state sponsored Muslim-baiting.

The voters of Bangladesh have not yet shown their hand, and India has not yet ‘lost’ its only friend in the neighbourhood. India must dial down its fixation on Sheikh Hasina. The Awami League—currently banned in Bangladesh—still commands a large chunk of the secular vote, and a word from Hasina will matter a lot to them. She must rise above party politics and demonstrate statesmanship.

At the moment, the only historically organised party with a nationwide network is the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Awami’s bête noire. Founded by Zia-ur Rahman, who brought in key welfare measures, the BNP was led by his wife Begum Khaleda Zia after his assassination in 1981. She served twice as prime minister. Her death on 31 December 2025 has generated a massive sympathy wave for her son and heir, Tarique Rahman, who returned to Bangladesh after 17 years of exile in London, just six days before her passing.

Tarique has since taken over the reins of the BNP. The rise of the Jamaat-e-Islami—a die hard anti-India, anti-Hindu, pro-Pakistani rightist party that betrayed Bangladesh’s Mukti Yuddha and committed atrocities against freedom-fighters and women—has been dramatic. It has helped the BNP in the past, but never held power.

Flush with international funding, the Jamaat has declared that its moment has come. The National Citizen Party (NCP), formed by former student activists with Yunus’ blessings, lacks grassroots support. Its electoral alliance with Jamaat angered many young leaders, especially women, who resigned. The BNP or any other party’s anti-India stance is not the main concern—we’ve earned it.

What matters is the outcome of the February elections. The BNP, with its strong grassroots network and capable leaders, is likely to ride a sympathy vote. BNP has been no friend of India either, but Tarique Rahman may be the only leader capable of salvaging Bangladesh’s troubled polity. While no party in Bangladesh can afford to be seen as pro-India, the two countries cannot afford to remain adversaries.

JAWHAR SIRCAR is a former bureaucrat and Rajya Sabha MP