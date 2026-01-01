Hasina accuses Yunus-led interim govt of pushing Bangladesh into ‘darkness’

Former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina has launched a sharp attack on the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, accusing it of driving the country towards “darkness” through corruption, falsehoods and the pursuit of narrow personal interests.

In a New Year message shared by her Awami League party on social media, Hasina said those conspiring to destabilise Bangladesh had already been exposed before the nation. She claimed the country’s international image had deteriorated sharply, with Bangladesh now associated with fear rather than respect on the global stage.

According to Hasina, growing insecurity for foreign investors and donor agencies, combined with what she described as chaos and misgovernance, had pushed the economy into collapse. She warned that Bangladesh’s distinct identity and the legacy of the 1971 Liberation War — which she said her government had worked to uphold with dignity — were now being questioned.

“When Bangladesh has faced such crises in the past, its people have always come together,” Hasina said, calling for unity across divisions of class, religion, language and ethnicity to safeguard the nation’s future.