Bangladesh land scam case: court sentences former PM Sheikh Hasina, her sister and niece Tulip Siddiq

A court in Bangladesh has sentenced former prime minister Sheikh Hasina to five years in prison and her niece, British Labour MP Tulip Siddiq, to two years in jail for their involvement in a high-profile land scam case. Hasina’s sister, Sheikh Rehana, received a seven-year sentence. The verdict marks a significant moment in the political upheaval following Hasina’s government being toppled in August 2024.

The special judge’s court-4 of Dhaka convicted a total of 17 individuals in the case involving illegal acquisition of land plots in the Purbachal New Town project—an ambitious government housing initiative. Each convict was fined Tk 1 lakh, with an additional six months in jail imposed for failure to pay.

Tulip Siddiq, Member of Parliament for Hampstead and Highgate since 2015 and daughter of Sheikh Rehana, denies all charges. An arrest warrant was reportedly issued for her by the interim government earlier this year, but Siddiq remains in the UK, unlikely to serve imprisonment due to the absence of an extradition treaty between Bangladesh and Britain. Her legal team also questions her Bangladeshi citizenship and passport status.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed the case in January 2024, accusing Hasina and her family members of colluding with Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk), the government agency overseeing land allocation, to unlawfully secure prime land plots in the exclusive diplomatic zone. Hasina, her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy, daughter Saima Wazed Putul, sister Rehana, and other relatives were alleged to have benefitted despite being ineligible.

Since fleeing Bangladesh last year following mass protests, Hasina has been living in India. She was declared a fugitive and recently sentenced to death in absentia for alleged crimes against humanity linked to the crackdown on protests. Her supporters contend the charges are politically driven.

Bangladesh’s interim government has formally sought India’s cooperation for Hasina’s extradition. India has stated it is reviewing the request, balancing legal and diplomatic considerations.

This unfolding legal saga highlights the deepening political crisis in Bangladesh as the country navigates a sudden power shift and pending elections.