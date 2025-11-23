Hasina verdict deepens crisis

Are conditions right to hold elections in February 2026? You’ll hear it wherever you go in Bangladesh, and the question has acquired a bleeding edge ever since the country’s International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) pronounced its death sentence on deposed former prime minister Sheikh Hasina. There is also no indication when the temporary ban imposed on the Awami League in May 2025 will be lifted.

Sheikh Hasina, who took asylum in India, had meanwhile urged her supporters to boycott the election. Her appeal, through three separate interviews in October 2025 to global news outlets, has added to the political volatility.

It was widely pointed out by the media in Bangladesh that these interviews would have had the approval of the Indian government. While Sheikh Hasina and the Awami League’s reach to the people and the media remains severely restricted within Bangladesh, the Indian government has said no control is possible in the ‘age of social media’. She continues to wield influence online among Bangladesh’s substantial diaspora, bypassing the interim government’s attempts to silence dissent.

Currently, thousands of Awami League workers are in exile in India, planning ‘radical’ political action back home. The party’s publicity secretary Salim Mahmud, believed to be close to the deposed prime minister, admits that the party’s supporters engaged in violence and vandalism after the conviction.

“We have consciously decided to take a more radical stance which will result in deterioration of law and order all over Bangladesh in the next few weeks,” he asserts and claims that a significant section of the Bangladesh Army is sympathetic to their cause.

“Under the Biden administration, US–Bangladesh ties had taken a nosedive. There has been a complete reset since,” says Mahmud. He points to the 10-year roadmap signed by India and the US on 31 October as evidence that the two powers would support Bangladesh if martial law becomes necessary.