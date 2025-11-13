Violence mounts in Bangladesh ahead of verdict in Hasina trial

Dhaka metropolitan police commissioner Sheikh Mohammad Sajjat Ali said security forces were on “maximum alert”, vowing to act with “zero tolerance” against what he described as “subversive attempts” by Awami League loyalists. “There is no cause for panic — the people of Dhaka will not allow a return to chaos,” he said.

Hasina, who fled to India after her government was overthrown on 5 August 2024, is being tried in absentia by the International Crimes Tribunal–Bangladesh (ICT-BD). Prosecutors have sought the death penalty, accusing her of ordering the violent suppression of last year’s student-led “July Uprising,” which precipitated her downfall.

International legal and human rights bodies have raised concerns over the fairness of the proceedings. Earlier this week, UK-based Doughty Street Chambers filed an urgent appeal with the United Nations, alleging Hasina is being tried “in an atmosphere of political retribution” under an “unelected interim government with no democratic mandate”.

The Awami League has also accused the Yunus-led administration of widespread political persecution. The party claims thousands of its members have been detained, while reports of enforced disappearances and attacks on journalists have drawn sharp criticism from international observers. Former foreign minister A.K. Abdul Momen recently petitioned the UN Human Rights Council, alleging “systematic repression” and “impunity for state-linked abuses.”

Police say at least 552 Awami League activists have been arrested in the past 10 days, including 44 on Wednesday alone, and estimate that more than 3,000 have been detained since the party was outlawed in October.

Meanwhile, security forces have been redeployed nationwide. The army recently withdrew half of its 60,000 personnel from policing duties for “rest and training,” while additional Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) units have been mobilised to maintain order in Dhaka and surrounding districts.

The spate of violence underscores the volatility gripping Bangladesh as the country braces for the tribunal’s next move — a moment that could reshape its turbulent political future.

With PTI inputs