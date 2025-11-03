Bangladesh says it could scrap Adani Power deal if corruption is proven

Bangladesh’s interim administration has warned that it will not hesitate to terminate its high-profile power purchase agreement with India’s Adani Group if ongoing investigations confirm evidence of corruption or irregularities in the deal.

The remarks from energy affairs adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan come as the interim government continues to review major contracts signed under the ousted Sheikh Hasina regime, amid allegations of widespread graft and mismanagement in the power sector.

“The contracts (generally) state that no corruption has occurred, but if proven otherwise, cancellation is possible,” Khan was quoted as saying by local media on Sunday.

His comments followed the submission of an interim report by the National Review Committee, a six-member panel formed by the caretaker government to examine all major power sector agreements inked during the Hasina years, including the controversial 2017 Adani Power deal.

There has been no immediate response from the Adani Group, which operates in Bangladesh through its subsidiary Adani Power (Jharkhand) Limited.

The committee, chaired by retired high court judge Moinul Islam Chowdhury, said it had uncovered “massive governance failure” and “massive corruption” across multiple projects, particularly in quick rental power plants — short-term facilities introduced under Hasina’s government to address chronic power shortages.

“In the course of review of power purchase agreements, we found there was massive corruption, collusion, fraud, irregularities and illegalities,” Chowdhury told reporters in Dhaka, adding that a separate report had been compiled specifically on the Adani agreement.